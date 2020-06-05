Daniel Bryan wishes to face 'underutilized' WWE SmackDown Superstar

Daniel Bryan is all set to face off against AJ Styles in the final round of the Intercontinental Championship tournament this week on SmackDown. Bryan reached the final round by defeating Sheamus on last week's episode of SmackDown. AJ Styles, on the other hand, won the right to face Daniel Bryan when his opponent for the night, Elias was involved in a hit and run incident when SmackDown aired.

Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT was in an interview with Daniel Bryan. When the former WWE Champion was asked whom he would like to face, Bryan said the following,

"No. 1, who I think has been supremely underutilised is Big E. He’s just an entertaining guy. He's so big & fast. I've had about 2 or 3 singles matches with him. Every single one, when I've been in the ring with him, how is this guy so good?"

Daniel Bryan's road to the finals of the Intercontinental Championship tournament

During Sami Zayn's absence amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, WWE decided to strip him of the Intercontinental Championship. To crown a new Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown, WWE held a tournament. The Superstars that took part in the tournament were AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus, Elias and King Corbin.

Daniel Bryan first bested his friend and ally Drew Gulak to progress to the semi-finals of the tournament. In the semi-finals, he beat Sheamus, who had earned his spot by winning a 10 man battle royal earlier that night. Even though Daniel Bryan was scheduled to face Jeff Hardy that night, Hardy was involved in a hit and run incident, rendering him out of the tournament.

Daniel Bryan has been Intercontinental Champion earlier in his career. He won the coveted Title at WrestleMania 31. But sadly, he was forced to relinquish the Championship due to injury. Even though Daniel Bryan was forced to retire, he was made the General Manager of SmackDown.

Daniel Bryan made his in-ring return in 2018 and went on to win the WWE Championship for the fourth time in his career, beating AJ Styles.