Daniel Bryan wishes he could have feuded with Roman Reigns as a different version of himself

Daniel Bryan is one of WWE's top stars and is beloved by everyone in the WWE Universe. Additionally, he is one of the most recognizable characters in the business, with fans all around the world.

However, Bryan wasn't always the loveable babyface. Back in 2018-2019, he put on the character of Planet's Champion. This version of Bryan was one of the most hated in the business, and it is precisely for this reason that the former WWE Champion wished he could have used it during a recent feud.

In an interview on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, Daniel Bryan was asked to share his thoughts on the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. It was here that Bryan revealed how much fun he had working with Reigns and that he would have loved to have seen a match between the Tribal Chief and the Planet's Champion.

The main reason being that Bryan would like to see just who the fans hate more, he or Roman Reigns.

"You know, I would have loved to have done Planet's Champion Daniel Bryan versus this version of Roman Reigns to see who could get the fans to hate them more," Bryan revealed. "But I don't think that's really something that's good for mass audiences. Two people that everybody hates."

A battle between these two would have been one for the ages, especially considering how hateable the characters were.

What happened to the Planet's Champion Daniel Bryan?

Daniel Bryan had a pretty successful run as WWE Champion when he went with the Planet's Champion heel gimmick. He had several high-profile matches against the likes of both AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar.

However, Bryan's crowning moment with that character, which also brought an end to the gimmick, was his championship match at WrestleMania 35 against Kofi Kingston. It was a match that Daniel Bryan describes as one of his favorite moments of his WWE career.

Advertisement

Would you like to see Daniel Bryan once again become the Planet's Champion and take on the Tribal Chief? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.