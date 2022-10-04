UFC legend appears during Matt Riddle's face off with Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier appeared during Matt Riddle's face-off against Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW.

Seth Rollins has been engrossed in a heated rivalry with Matt Riddle over the past several weeks. Although the two men faced each other in a brutal contest at WWE Clash at the Castle, their rivalry was far from over.

A few weeks ago, Matt Riddle challenged The Visionary to a fight pit match during a backstage altercation. Although the match is set to take place at Extreme Rules, the two superstars were set to have a face-off in the middle of the ring. However, there was a no-contact clause attached to the match. This means that both men cannot lay a finger on each other until Extreme Rules or their match will be called off.

Tonight on RAW, Seth Rollins attacked Lashley from behind, delivering The Stomp to the US Champion before stating that he is the most dangerous man in WWE. The former WWE Champion then proceeded to call out his Extreme Rules opponent.

Matt Riddle's music hit and former Tag Team Champion came out and stated that he has the advantage since he has been in a fight pit match before.

Rollins did his best to provoke Riddle by mentioning the latter's failed marriage. He then dared Riddle to hit him. However, the former NXT Tag Team Champion turned the tables on Rollins by asking The Visionary when was the last time he won any title.

Riddle then went on to imply that Rollins always plays second fiddle to Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch. Just when things looked like they were getting out of control, Daniel Cormier appeared on the big screen. The UFC legend stated that while he admired both superstars, he asked them to stop talking and to focus on their training.

Later, both Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle engaged in an intense staredown before The Visionary walked away.

