"I started forgetting the match" - Daniel Cormier reflects on making his WWE debut at Extreme Rules

UFC legend Daniel Cormier recently reflected on his appearance at WWE Extreme Rules, where he served as the special guest referee for the Fight Pit match.

Seth Rollins took on Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit match, which ended with the latter emerging victorious. The former UFC Champion made his WWE debut at the event and also got physical in the match.

Speaking on ESPN MMA's DC&RC show, Daniel Cormier stated that he felt nervous while he was backstage before the match started. However, he had a good time being a part of the show.

"I was in the back and I was nervous, because obviously you know the outcome, I started forgetting the match, I was like oh my goodness. I forgot the [ending], I was so nervous bro, but once I walked out there bro, it was so fun! The energy of the crowd, is like second to none... Then I got fans heckling me, they calling me Carl Winslow in there, they messing with me, they said DC, climb up the cage. I'm standing on the bottom saying I'm not going up there with these dudes, they're up there actually wrestling on that little ledge bro, I was like this is crazy," said Cormier. [4:06 - 5:00]

Daniel Cormier on his favorite moment at WWE Extreme Rules

The UFC legend etched himself in the history books at Extreme Rules as he refereed the first-ever Fight Pit match on the main roster.

Daniel Cormier said his favorite part was being like UFC referee Herb Dean, as he got to officiate the match.

"We were like the closer to a massive moment. But my favorite part was I got to essentially be Herb Dean. I was like Herb. Come up here, you come, you ready to go? Then I got a little physical, I threw Riddle down, I hemmed up Seth Rollins, I got him up under the neck with the right arm and everything. I was having the time of my life." [5:10 - 5:34]

The UFC Hall of Famer is a major WWE fan, and it was interesting to finally see him in the squared circle. It's left to be seen whether he will be more involved with the company in the future.

