Daniel Cormier reveals what he wants to do in the WWE

Last weekend, Daniel Cormier retired from MMA after his loss to Stipe Micocic at UFC 252. Cormier had announced his retirement before his final bout against Micocic. Now that Daniel Cormier has officially retired from MMA, many other promotions are willing to sign the UFC legend. One such promotion in the race is WWE.

Earlier, it was reported that the WWE is interested in signing Daniel Cormier. Not just the WWE but officials at FOX are excited about the possibility of onboarding Daniel Cormier as an announcer on WWE SmackDown.

Daniel Cormier on possible WWE run

Daniel Cormier was in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. During the conversation, Cormier addressed his possible future in WWE and signing with the company. He also spoke about how he expects his WWE run to go.

“That’s not my retirement. That would be a vacation. I’d love a Royal Rumble moment where I throw a dude into the ropes and I clothesline his ass over the top, or I dropkick somebody over the top rope, and I’ll take my bump and get thrown out. Let me chase somebody down, clothesline him with a Bradshaw-Layfield clothesline from hell and eliminate somebody from the Royal Rumble, then throw me over the top. Pro wrestling? I’m all in.”

Daniel Cormier has been approached by WWE before. He was asked to attend a press conference to promote the match between Brock Lesnar and Cain Valesquez. Cormier was unable to participate in the press conference because he didn't have dates free at the time. Daniel Cormier was also approached to work WWE Backstage on FS1, but that didn't come fruition because of UFC and ESPN.

Daniel Cormier had stated that he is a huge WWE fan who was constantly looking for ways to get involved in the product. WWE isn't the only offer that Daniel Cormier has. Apparently, UFC wasn't him to stay with them post-retirement. It was also reported that Cormier has an offer for a TV deal.

