One of MMA's biggest stars, Daniel Cormier officially retired from the sport this past weekend. Daniel Cormier lost his last fight against UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic in the final bout of the duo's trilogy at UFC 252. Now that Cormier is done with fighting in the UFC, will he head to WWE?

WWE possibly signing Daniel Cormier

Dave Meltzer, on Sunday Night's Main Event Podcast, revealed that WWE is interested in signing Daniel Cormier to a contract. Not only WWE officials but also FOX has shown interest in bringing in the UFC legend to the WWE SmackDown announce team that comprises Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

It seems like Daniel Cormier is spoilt for choice as not only WWE and FOX but also UFC wants him to hang around. It is also reported that Cormier has an offer for a TV deal which is pretty huge.

Daniel Cormier had earlier stated that he was happy to make an appearance in WWE. He was approached for a press conference had him build Brock Lesnar and Cain Valesquez's match. He was also approached to appear on WWE Backstage, but that didn't come to fruition either.

"I've talked with the WWE on a number of occasions, they want to work together. I almost came to the press conference for Brock [Lesnar] vs. Cain [Velasquez] to play the role of a fight builder. Unfortunately, my scheduled didn't work. I got an offer to work that new show, WWE Backstage on [FS1]. Obviously, it didn't work with the new relationship with [UFC and] ESPN. But we are constantly trying to get me involved in the product. As a big time fan of the WWE, nothing makes me happier. I've got some great opportunities, man. I'm lucky. I've got some things outside of the octagon that's gonna carry me for a long time."

Daniel Cormier has worked as an announcer earlier in the UFC and has done a commendable job too. Dave Meltzer, during his appearance, also noted that Cormier has made enough money from UFC and coaching high school to set up a good life after retirement.