Former UFC Heavyweight Champion sends a message to Vince McMahon and challenges Roman Reigns

Daniel Cormier sent a message to Vince McMahon and Triple H after his recent social media exchanges with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion has asked for a match against The Tribal Chief and has also labeled himself 'The Big Dog.' It remains to be seen if Vince McMahon and co. will grant DC his wish or not.

In the aftermath of Roman Reigns' interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, DC was put on notice by The Tribal Chief's manager, Paul Heyman.

Taking to social media, Heyman took multiple digs at Cormier, stating that he isn't even capable of being an enhancement talent in WWE.

"LMAO! @dc_mma tagged an imposter @WWERomanReigns account, hoping the #UniversalChampion doesn't see this nonsense." Fight ROMAN REIGNS? #DC would be lucky to be in @WWE as enhancement talent! His biggest moment in @UFC was getting shoved across the Octagon by @BrockLesnar!" said Paul Heyman in the tweet.

LMAO!@dc_mma tagged an imposter @WWERomanReigns account, hoping the #UniversalChampion doesn't see this nonsense.



Fight ROMAN REIGNS? #DC would be lucky to be in @WWE as enhancement talent!



His biggest moment in @UFC was getting shoved across the Octagon by @BrockLesnar! pic.twitter.com/wW0ypa31Ec — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) April 2, 2021

Judging by his tweet, Daniel Cormier has had enough of Reigns and Heyman's antics and seems quite serious about a match against The Big Dog.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion also seems confident about his chances against Reigns despite being in his 40s.

"My advisor @arielhelwani is waiting by the phone. Its time to stop talking and let’s make this real! I’m 42 years old with a bad back and I’m whippin you any day of the week. Your move @VinceMcMahon @HHH this my yard , I’m the big dog!" said Daniel Cormier.

My advisor @arielhelwani is waiting by the phone. Its time to stop talking and let’s make this real! I’m 42 years old with a bad back and I’m whippin you any day of the week. Your move @VinceMcMahon @HHH this my yard , I’m the big dog! https://t.co/kpTdyT05Y9 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 2, 2021

Will Vince McMahon bring Daniel Cormier to the WWE?

Daniel Cormier was linked with a move to WWE in the past but Vince McMahon's company never closed a deal with the former UFC double champion.

Having retired from MMA after his second loss to Stipe Miocic in 2020, DC started working mostly as an analyst. Cormier also works as a commentator for UFC and is also a coach.

However, after being called out by The Tribal Chief, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion now wants a piece of the reigning Universal Champion.

At this month's WrestleMania 37, Reigns will be defending the WWE Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan and Edge in a Triple Threat Match. Set to headline Night Two, The Tribal Chief will aim to walk out of The Grandest Stage of Them All still holding on to his title.

As for DC, it remains to be seen if WWE Chairman Vince McMahon would actually considering bringing the former to the company for a showdown against The Tribal Chief.