"Dark horse Royal Rumble winner," "Guaranteed bathroom break" - WWE Universe divided over 29-year-old star's confirmed return to RAW next week

A top WWE star's return to RAW next week at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, has been confirmed. However, fans are divided by the news, with some already fantasy booking his next match, while others just don't care about it.

In a post on X (FKA Twitter), WWE confirmed that Logan Paul will appear on the January 27 edition of RAW on Netflix. The Maverick switched from SmackDown to the Monday Night Show last month via the ongoing Transfer Window.

There's no denying that the 29-year-old is extremely popular, but he also has his fair share of critics. Logan Paul is a divisive figure, and the WWE Universe is having mixed feelings about his imminent return.

One fan called Paul a dark horse in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match.

"Dark horse Royal Rumble winner," a fan claimed.

"I honestly wanna see Penta vs. Logan Paul, lol! I know Logan is very controversial, but he is really good in [the] ring, and he would have a really good match with someone like Penta," another fan commented.

Meanwhile, some fans are ready to use the opportunity to take bathroom breaks during the show.

"I like when you guys announce a week in advance what segment I can skip on RAW," another fan replied.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Logan Paul on the Road to WrestleMania 41, given that he is reportedly set to have a boxing match against Conor McGregor at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India, in April 2024.

Netflix CEO is happy with the streaming giant's partnership with WWE

Last year, WWE signed a historic 10-year, $5 billion deal with Netflix. The company's flagship show, Monday Night RAW, premiered on the streaming giant on January 6, 2025.

During a recent earnings call, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said that the company was very happy with its partnership with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. Sarandos revealed that RAW drew around 5 million views in its first week alone. He added that the streaming behemoth was thrilled with the number of viewers RAW garnered from international markets, such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Brazil.

''WWE is off to a great start. In our first week, we drew about 5,000,000 views, which is about two times the audience that Monday Night RAW was getting on linear television,'' he said.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see what Logan Paul has in store for fans when he appears on the flagship show next week.

