"Supposed to be uncut" - Darren Young recalls disliking producer's request for WWE documentary

Fred Rosser, formerly known as Darren Young, spoke about the time he was asked to remove his New Japan branded jacket while shooting a WWE documentary. He shed light on the incident during a recent episode of the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast.

It was around the month of May this year when WWE started to film a documentary on the famous group of NXT Season One graduates, The Nexus. The group raised quite a few eyebrows after NXT season 1 came to an end as they decided to attack superstars from the main roster.

Darren Young, who was part of The Nexus, revealed that he was asked to remove his New Japan branded jacket by a producer before they started to shoot for the documentary. Darren Young also revealed how he convinced the producer to let him keep his jacket on:

“The last time I wore this jacket was this past May with WWE. I was doing a Nexus uncut/uncensored documentary, they invited me and I said sure no problem. I came in with my New Japan jacket on, and before we started the producer said ‘Do you mind if you take off the New Japan jacket?’ So I’m like ‘So you are asking me to take it off? I hope not!’ I knew they were going to say it, so I said ‘Look I worked hard to get this jacket, and you guys have just inducted Jushin Liger into the Hall of Fame. This is supposed to be uncut and uncensored.’ Not only did I say that, I said ‘I just talked to John Laurinaitis, because he reached out to me about maybe doing a collaboration between New Japan and WWE. So let me just be me, this is supposed to be an uncut/uncensored Nexus documentary. Let me just be proud of this jacket. Then the producer said ‘No problem, you sold me on it.’”

Darren Young was released from WWE in 2017

WWE @WWE BREAKING NEWS: WWE has come to terms on the releases of WWE Superstars Darren Young and Summer Rae. wwe.com/article/emma-d… BREAKING NEWS: WWE has come to terms on the releases of WWE Superstars Darren Young and Summer Rae. wwe.com/article/emma-d…

Darren Young was released from the WWE in 2017 along with two other superstars: Emma and Summer Rae.

Following his release, Darren Young was spotted competing in the Chikara: King of Trios tournament. The superstar signed for New Japan Pro Wrestling after the tournament and landed an offer from NWA in 2021.

