Darren Young reveals Vince McMahon's most intimidating trait

Vince McMahon is known for being an intimidating person to work with, but his success with WWE has shown that when it comes to wrestling he knows how to put forward a show. Recently, Darren Young made an appearance on WWE's The Bump, where he talked about his experience in working with the WWE Chairman.

Young revealed that it was Vince McMahon's office door that was the most intimidating thing about the WWE boss.

Vince McMahon's office door really intimidated Darren Young

Darren Young revealed during his appearance on WWE's The Bump, that his partner, Titus O'Neil taught him that the only thing that he was intimidated by was Vince McMahon's office door.

When he was past the door, and he had a little courage and a game plan, things went far more smoothly. Young went on to say that it was due to Titus teaching him this that he was able to reach out to Vince McMahon to propose his 'Make Darren Young Great Again' idea, and that it was really liked by the WWE Chairman.

Vince would reach out to Bob Backlund to manage Young and they were then allowed to run with the idea. However, Young also revealed that it was those who were under Vince McMahon who did not really have Young's back, and that was one of the reasons that the storyline failed.

"The most intimidating thing about Vince McMahon is his office door. Once you get through it and you have some guts and a game plan, I knew the sky was the limit. Once I was done teaming with you, after you threw me to the side, I knew tag teams don't last forever. That's when I proposed Vince McMahon with the idea of "Make Darren Young Great Again". I had it all written out, I had visuals. I took the idea from Mike Tyson and his former trainer Cus - opposites attract and that's what they were. So I proposed all that to Vince McMahon and he Bob Backlund and we started to run with it. It was unfortunate the people who work under Vince McMahon didn't have my back."

Unfortunately for Young, the storyline would not work out, but he was able to have one last run with the company.

