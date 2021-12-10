"I’ve always had dreams and aspirations of New Japan" – Darren Young 

Fred Rosser, known as Darren Young in WWE, narrated how he ended up signing for New Japan Pro Wrestling. On Chris Van Vliet's podcast, Darren Young revealed he always dreamt of wrestling for NJPW.

Darren Young was released from WWE back in 2017, along with Summer Rae and Emma. After his release, Young went to Chikara to test himself in the Chikara King of Trios tournament. The 38-year-old signed with NJPW after his time in Chikara.

On the podcast, Young explained that he met Lance Hoyt, who was in NJPW at the time, in September 2019. Exchange of words between the two led to Young's entry into New Japan Strong:

"Before our last interview, I wasn’t doing much. I kept speaking into existence my goals and aspirations of working New Japan. I think it was probably September 2019 at a show in California where I ran into Lance Hoyt, who was still with New Japan. He asked how I was doing and I’m, like, 'just keeping it moving,' and I’ve always had dreams and aspirations of New Japan. If we were at my place, I'd show you the flyer he gave me about the New Japan show at The Globe Theater in November 2019, right before the pandemic."

Darren Young on New Japan Wrestling style

Darren Young, in his latest interview on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, said he reached early to a New Japan show to be able to feel the ring as he was always intimidated by the promotion's physical wrestling style.

The former Nexus member said Rocky Romero was the first guy he spoke to after the show ended:

"I went to the New Japan show. It started at 7pm, I got there at 5pm, because I wanted to be able to feel the ring, meet the wrestlers and meet Rocky Romero, who is my heart and soul. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be with New Japan Strong. I sat there at the New Japan show, always intimidated in the style since I was a kid, it’s physical."

"I watch the show in November 2019 from beginning to end, and the one question running through my head was, do I fit in? I said to myself I can hang with these guys and I can go and elevate these guys. At this stage in my career, it’s about elevating guys and I can get my sh*t in. After the show, I talked to Rocky Romero and I said ‘What do I have to do? Do I have to try out at the Dojo? Whatever it takes I will do it.’ That’s what my mindset was when I got signed in WWE"

Edited by Abhinav Singh