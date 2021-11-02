Date announced for WWE Tribute To The Troops 2021

The premiere date for WWE Tribute To The Troops was announced on this week's RAW, with the event set to take place in a couple of weeks.

WWE Tribute To The Troops is an annual event held since 2003 to honor and entertain the United States Armed Forces. During the early years of the event, WWE performers and employees traveled to Iraq and Afghanistan to put on shows for the troops.

Former WWE Champion John Bradshaw Layfield is widely credited for coming up with the concept and pitching it to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

In recent years, WWE has shifted the show to the United States, promoting events at domestic military bases. This year's show is going to be an exception as it's the first show to not be held at or near a military base.

As announced on RAW, this year's edition of Tribute To The Troops will air on Sunday, November 14, 2021. A few matches for this year’s event were already taped earlier in October before an episode of WWE SmackDown.

Match card for WWE Tribute To The Troops

On this year's WWE's tribute to the armed forces, Universal Champion Roman Reigns took on Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event. WWE Champion Big E was also in action against Dolph Ziggler.

Two of the fan favorites in the women's division collided as former SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair took on Liv Morgan.

We covered the spoilers for the Tribute To The Troops in a separate piece immediately after the show was taped. You can read the spoilers here.

Tribute To The Troops has been a televised show since 2003, with major exceptions. 2019 saw the annual fiesta change into a special non-televised show, while 2021 will see the show air mid-November.

