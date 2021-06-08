Date confirmed for the next Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions with WWE Hall of Famer

It was previously announced that Mick Foley would be the next guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. Today WWE revealed the date this episode will air.

The WWE Universe will "have a nice day" when "Stone Cold" Steve Austin welcomes Mick Foley to The Broken Skull Sessions on Sunday, June 20 via Peacock and The WWE Network internationally.

This date coincides with this year's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, which is most certainly not a coincidence. Mick Foley's iconic history inside the Hell in a Cell structure more than speaks for itself.

"Your Father's Day just got a little bit nicer.

WWE Hall of Famer and "Hardcore Legend" Mick Foley will be “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s guest on the next episode of The Broken Skull Sessions, streaming Sunday, June 20, exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.

Just in time for WWE Hell in a Cell, Foley will certainly have a lot to discuss as one of the pioneers of the now infamous match, dating back to the night Mankind and The Undertaker changed sports-entertainment forever competing inside Hell in a Cell at King of the Ring 1998.

Whether it was as Mankind, the groovy Dude Love or the extreme daredevil Cactus Jack, "Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy" has a treasure trove of memorable moments from throughout his career to relive with his one-time co-Tag Team Champion, The Texas Rattlesnake.

Don’t miss what promises to be a riveting conversation between two legends on the next episode of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, premiering June 20."

Mick Foley and Steve Austin had quite the history in WWE during the Attitude Era. Not only did they feud over the WWE Championship, but they also had a reign as WWE World Tag Team Champions with Foley's Dude Love persona.

There will be plenty to talk about between these two WWE Hall of Famers, and with this episode releasing the same day at this year's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, you can bet that Steve Austin will have plenty of questions for Foley about the Hell in a Cell matches he has taken part in.

This episode will be available on-demand on June 20 on both Peacock and the WWE Network, so you can choose to watch it before or after the pay-per-view event.

