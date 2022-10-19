On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Austin Theory has hinted that he could cash in on his Money in the Bank contract at Halloween Havoc.

The former United States Champion has held the briefcase since winning it at the Money in the Bank in July. He has tried to cash it in multiple times but was unsuccessful. His latest attempt was at Clash at the Castle, but before it could be made official, Tyson Fury took him out.

On this week's NXT, Kevin Owens hosted The Kevin Owens Show in the main event featuring Bron Breakker, JD McDonagh, and Ilja Dragunov. The three stars are set to collide in a triple-threat match at Halloween Havoc for the coveted NXT Championship.

During the segment, a fight broke out between the trio, with Ilja standing tall and raising the title over his head. Austin Theory's music suddenly played.

He came out with the briefcase in his possession and held it up. Austin's sights were set on Ilja Dragunov, who was still holding the NXT Title.

WWE @WWE



Could Mr. Money in the Bank cash in Saturday at



#WWENXT What is @_Theory1 doing here?!?!Could Mr. Money in the Bank cash in Saturday at #HalloweenHavoc ?! What is @_Theory1 doing here?!?!Could Mr. Money in the Bank cash in Saturday at #HalloweenHavoc?!#WWENXT https://t.co/dpf38OmmAg

This could indicate that Theory could cash in his Money in the Bank contract during the triple threat match to become the new NXT Champion. The event is set to take place this Saturday, November 22.

Do you think Austin Theory will become the NXT Champion? Sound off in the comments below!

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes