"Date night" - 35-year-old female WWE Superstar, who has been absent due to pregnancy, posts picture

A top WWE Superstar has been off programming for some time due to her pregnancy. Carmella announced her pregnancy around a month back after her absence from WWE TV gave rise to some rumors. Now, she has posted a picture of herself on Twitter.

The star last appeared at a WWE event on March 13, since which time she has been away from the ring. While fans initially wondered whether she was done with wrestling or not, she later revealed that it felt crazy to be away from the ring for as long as she was and that she loved working for WWE.

The star has now taken to Twitter, much to her fans' delight. Mella posted a picture of herself in a red dress showing off her baby bump and captioned it "date night."

Fans were quite happy for her, with many claiming that she is "glowing" and congratulating her.

WWE star Carmella recently spoke about her difficult time with pregnancy

The superstar opened up on Instagram about the struggles she had gone through in her first trimester. She also said that though she had a difficult time, she was very grateful to be pregnant.

"Let me start by saying how grateful I am to be pregnant. It’s been such a journey to get to this point and I feel beyond blessed for this little bub in my belly. However, I had NO idea how difficult the first trimester would be. I had always heard of “morning sickness” but had no clue just how debilitating the first three months would be. I’m sharing this to hopefully help any other mamas out there who may be experiencing the same thoughts and feelings during their first trimester."

While she had a difficult time, the star is very grateful for her pregnancy as she waits to welcome the newest member to her family.

Sportskeeda would like to send congratulations to Carmella at this happy time in her life.

