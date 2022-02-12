WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 date revealed; Brock Lesnar and several other stars advertised 

The date for this year's WrestleMania Backlash premium live event has officially been announced.

This will be the first major show after WrestleMania 38. The Show of Shows is set to take place on April 2nd & 3rd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This will be the third WrestleMania to be held over two nights.

The Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, announced on Twitter that WrestleMania Backlash will take place on Sunday, May 8th at the venue. Major names such as Roman Regns, Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar were included in the promotional material for the event.

Who will walk into WrestleMania Backlash as champions?

Multiple championship matches will be held at WrestleMania 38, so there will likely be a few title changes on the show. This means that we could see some new champions walking into the next premium live event with their new gold around their waste.

They'd have to defend it against new challengers or longtime rivals. Those people could be Randy Orton and Riddle, known as RK-Bro. Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Gable said he wants Alpha Academy to face RK-Bro in a rematch for the RAW Tag Titles at the Show of Shows.

“I think to me it looks like giving them their tag team title rematch at WrestleMania," said Gable. "Because as it is with any superstar in WWE, your goal is to have that moment on WrestleMania, to get your match. I’ve never come close to that. Not only have I not come close, there’s been years where I haven’t even been on. That was last year. That was the year before.”

The two teams are currently involved in an angle on Monday Night RAW. If they battle once again at WrestleMania 38, the victory could go to RK-Bro, and they could walk into WrestleMania Backlash as the new RAW Tag Team Champions.

Would you like to see RK-Bro regain the RAW tag team titles, or should they go their separate ways? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman