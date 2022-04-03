Bron Breakker is being rushed into things by WWE, believes Dave Meltzer

WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner's son Bron Breakker is being pushed too fast in the promotion, believes Dave Meltzer.

Breakker has been one of NXT's most successful young athletes. Since signing with the developmental brand last September, the former American footballer has been the man to beat in NXT. He defeated Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT title at New Year's Evil in January.

Dave Meltzer, on Wrestling Observer Radio, explained it'd make sense for WWE to keep Scoot Steiner's nephew in NXT for another year before moving him to the main roster:

"I know he’s being fast tracked but I don’t know what fast tracked means. I wouldn’t do it this quick. I don’t think they need to do it this quick. He’s better off cause even in this match, early on there were points where he was really good but he could do better with one more year before he goes up there. But whatever their decision is, it’s what it is. I hate the term, it’s such a weird football term but it does apply to him in the sense that he is a blue chipper and he’s someone who can be a real major future star cause he’s 22, 23 years old." (H/T - Ringside News)

Meltzer highlighted WWE witnessed a massive rise in numbers since giving Breakker a push, which wasn't the case with AJ Styles and a few other wrestlers:

"He’s right out of college. He finished college, went to the NFL tryouts, got cut by the Ravens and then went right to WWE. He didn’t have that many months of training before they put him in and gave him the title right away. I just got the impression because numbers are consistently the highest they’ve been since they did the switch and changed everything up. They were floundering and in one thing they found success and they tried to put, you know they tried with AJ Styles and with a bunch of people. I mean, it really wasn’t doing well. The numbers were doing terrible. But the one with Bron Breakker, it’s improving." (H/T - Ringside News)

Bron Breakker failed to dethrone Dolph Ziggler at NXT Stand & Deliver 2022

Bron Breakker and Dolph Ziggler faced off in the main event of NXT 2.0's Stand & Deliver in Dallas last night.

Breakker put up a valiant effort, but the NXT Champion had the last laugh with help from his tag team partner Robert Roode. In the dying stages of the match, the former World Heavyweight Champion kicked out of the Military Press Powerslam and a Spear. Ziggler went on to thumb Breakker in the eye while the referee faced distraction. Dolph hit the Superkick on the former champion to pick up the victory, taking advantage of the situation.

Bron Breakker's loss indicates he might be moving on to the main roster soon, while Ziggler will be plying his trade in NXT. It'd be interesting to see what the future has in store for Bron Breakker.

