Another word joins the list of banned terms in WWE

WWE has revealed the latest word to join the list of terms superstars and commentators cannot use on screen.

The promotion has restricted the use of several words such as babyface, heel, belt, strap, strangle, house show, trauma and blood. Vince McMahon has replaced a lot of these terms with his own verbiage for programming.

The latest word to be prohibited by World Wrestling Entertainment is “non-title”. This was also confirmed by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, while he and Bryan Alvarez began discussing Mustafa Ali's match against The Miz and US Champion Theory on RAW this week. Here are some of the words that have been banned by WWE so far:

Blood, choke, belt, strap, diva, head shot, trauma, kayfabe, Mofos, house show, DQ, The Anti-Diva, spinal injuries, victim, violence, violent, wrestling, wrestlers, WWF, wifebeater, curb stomp, phrases including the word “push” and "being over,” babyface, heel, job, jobber, card, strangle, kill, murder and non-title.

Former WWE Superstar William Regal reveals the word he always avoids

Former RAW General Manager William Regal stated that he never uses the word 'Mark'.

The former Un-Americans member spoke on Talk Is Jericho and explained that using these kinds of words are likely to harm one's growth in the wrestling industry. He also labeled the word 'Mark' nasty and derogatory.

“I’ve never ever used the term ‘Mark’. I think it’s a nasty, horrible, derogatory term to call somebody who is willing to give you their time. What you should think about is people are willing to give you their precious time to watch you do your thing. You should never look down on them, because if you do you’ll stay at that level I think. - said the 53-year-old. You wont try to better your craft I think. But would you like to spend your hard earned money to go to see a band thinking that they were looking down on you thinking “look at these idiots”?

