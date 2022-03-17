“I think it’s a nasty, horrible, derogatory term” - William Regal reveals which WWE word he avoids

Former WWE Superstar William Regal has shed light on which WWE word he has never used.

Regal, who started his WWE career in 1998, served in the company as both a superstar and a manager. After serving as RAW's general manager, Regal moved on to NXT, the developmental brand of the promotion, before being released earlier this year. He recently signed with AEW and has been engaged in a storyline with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley.

The former Un-Americans member recently spoke on Talk Is Jericho and said that he has always avoided the word "Mark" in WWE.

“I’ve never ever used the term ‘Mark’. I hate that term. I think it’s a nasty, horrible, derogatory term to call somebody who is willing to give you their time,'' said Regal

He opined that one should never look down on the audience and using such words restricts the growth of talent.

''What you should think about is people are willing to give you their precious time to watch you do your thing. You should never look down on them, because if you do you’ll stay at that level I think. You wont try to better your craft I think (...) But would you like to spend your hard earned money to go to see a band thinking that they were looking down on you thinking “look at these idiots”? Well that’s what a ‘mark’ is and so when wrestlers talk like that, I have never talked liked that,” continued Regal.

William Regal opens up about his health issues during his career

William Regal said that he was in the hospital for eight weeks during the end of 2018.

The 53-year-old spoke on the latest edition of Talk is Jericho and revealed that his leg was almost amputated due to sepsis. Regal also went on to state that he insisted that the doctors give him 24 hours to live.

"Once I was released, I went home two weeks before Christmas, the reason being which might too [much], the last time my family were all together was 2018 for Christmas and I was in hospital for eight weeks," said Regal. "I insisted I was given at one point 24 hours to live, I had sepsis in my leg they were going to cut my leg off. This is January the 4th 2019, so I insisted on going home for Christmas because you know [Chris] I’ve been through a lot. I had a hell of a year 2018." [12:04-12:50]

