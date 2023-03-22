"Dawg wtf is this!" - Fans react as clips of a naked moonsault on popular ex-WWE Superstar go viral online

The pro wrestling landscape outside the WWE realm often brings in a few outrageously bizarre moments, and many of them, incidentally enough, have emanated from GCW of late. The recent Game Changer Wrestling show had an incident that caught the attention of wrestling fans online, and it featured the popular Matt Cardona.

The former WWE star faced Sexxxy Eddy in a singles match, and while the bout was relatively short, it was packed with some genuinely shocking moments. There came a moment in the match when Sexxxy Eddy, unfortunately, lost his wrestling trunks, and instead of probably exiting the ring in embarrassment, he continued and delivered a naked moonsault off the top rope!

That's not all; Eddy even tried to execute a pinfall attempt as he hid his genitals and pulled himself towards Cardona by doing the worm.

Even though Matt Cardona picked up the victory with a jumping leg lariat, it was Sexxxy Eddy who grabbed all the headlines in the aftermath of GCW Worst Behavior 2023. You can check out the clip from the match here.

As you might have guessed, several wrestling fans expressed their disgust on Twitter, as many felt that Eddy's unclothed spot was unnecessary and excessive.

There was also a section of the wrestling fanbase that wasn't entirely against the brand of wrestling that GCW offers. The company has developed a reputation for pushing creative boundaries over the past few years, and Sexxxy Eddy himself has often been called out for his controversial wrestling persona.

There were fans, however, who understood why specific viewers would enjoy watching Eddy's antics:

Matt Cardona recently picked WWE's Roman Reigns as the 'Male Wrestler of the Year"

The former Intercontinental Champion had a 15-year run in WWE and, since leaving his former company, has grown in prominence and transformed into "The Indy God."

Cardona has been in great form as he has gone on to win various titles on the independent circuit, proving himself to have the work ethic of a top guy. The veteran recently spoke to Sportskeeda's Bill Apter and was asked who he'd pick as the 'Male Wrestler of the Year' for the annual Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The 37-year-old had no hesitation in naming Roman Reigns, and he even explained why The Tribal Chief was the undisputed best in the business.

Matt Cardona's name has also popped up online in recent months regarding a potential WWE return, which could very well happen after WrestleMania 39.

Would you like to see the former Zack Ryder make a WWE comeback? Sound off in the comments section below.

