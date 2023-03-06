"He's the modern face of the WWE" - Matt Cardona praised Roman Reigns for the Male Wrestler of the year (Exclusive)

Former Intercontinental Champion Zack Ryder (aka Matt Cardona) chose Roman Reigns as the Male Wrestler of the Year at the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Since his return to WWE in August 2020, The Head of the Table has been on a legendary run. At WrestleMania 38 in 2022, Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in a championship unification match to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Former United States Champion Matt Cardona is one of the experts who presented the Sportskeeda Wrestling Award. This year's Male Wrestler of the Year nominees included Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, CM Punk, and Sami Zayn.

The Male Wrestler of the Year award went to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the 2021-22 awards.

On the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter asked Zack Ryder to pick his Male Wrestler of the Year. Without wasting a second, the former WWE Superstar named Reigns and praised the champion.

"How could you not pick Roman Reigns? He's the modern face of the WWE, undefeated for so long, and has been the champion for, oh my god, I can't even count for how many days," Cardona mentioned. [01:26 - 1:38]

Matt Cardona mentioned Roman Reigns' accolades

In recent years, WWE has attempted to establish Roman Reigns as the "face of the company," with him starring in six of WrestleMania.

Reigns returned to SummerSlam in August 2020 alongside Paul Heyman, Reigns' new manager. In establishing himself as a heel, Reigns quickly entered the ring and attacked new Universal Champion Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman after the match.

During the same conversation with Bill Apter, Matt Cardona appreciated Reigns' current Tribal Chief gimmick since he became the Universal Champion.

"He's been a main event at WrestleMania year after year; he's The Tribal Chief, and he's doing the most entertaining stuff in all wrestling right now. So he's definitely number one (win-loss record aside); he's the Top Dog," he added. [1:39 - 1:54]

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia It’s amazing Roman Reigns has main evented six out of his nine Wrestlemania appearances and one not even being a title match It’s amazing Roman Reigns has main evented six out of his nine Wrestlemania appearances and one not even being a title match https://t.co/LwePQPHzbk

It remains to be seen if The Head of the Table wins Sportskeeda Wrestling's Male Wrestler of the year again this year.

