Dax Hardwood reveals details about FTR's current AEW deal

FTR in AEW was a long time coming, or rather, it was inevitable. The former WWE Superstars style harkens back to teams like The Hart Foundation. Their current AEW deal is a 'handshake' deal, potentially allowing them to wrestle anywhere.

FTR have a 'handshake deal' with AEW

FTR was asked by Wrestling Inc, what the restrictions of where they could go to wrestle. Dax Harwood said that the only limitation was the pandemic. He said:

"The pandemic – that's the only restriction we have right now and hopefully things are gonna start lightening up soon. But yeah, it is almost a handshake deal. Tony trusts us and we trust Tony. We've had a lot of conversations with a lot of different guys and Cash and myself are extremely excited about the opportunities we have in front of us."

"As he said, the only restriction is the pandemic which is obviously a huge restriction. But we have our fate in our hands right now. We get to call the shots and control and say what we want to do when we want to do it."

From the looks of it, FTR doesn't want to be bogged down to one company despite being with WWE for several years. Seemingly, they want to go anywhere to wrestle with the best teams available. Dax Harwood also said:

"But we've always been so ambitious and we set goals for ourselves that we 100 percent always think we can obtain. One of those goals is to wrestle for every company against every tag team that thinks they're better than us and prove them wrong."

It'll be interesting to see how long FTR stays in AEW, but there's an excellent chance that the dream match against The Young Bucks will happen sooner than later.