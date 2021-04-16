"He's the modern-day Bobby Eaton" - Dax Harwood praises recently released WWE wrestler

WWE released a number of wrestlers earlier today, including former Forgotten Sons member Wesley Blake, who signed with WWE in 2013. One-half of the former AEW Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood is a big fan for Blake though.

Wesley Blake's latest role in WWE was portraying one of Baron Corbin's hired henchmen alongside fellow former Forgotten Son Steve Cutler. The duo were titled the Knights.

After news of Blake's release from WWE broke, Dax Harwood took to Twitter to voice his praise for the former NXT Champion, comparing him to the legendary Bobby Eaton.

I wish you all knew just HOW good he actually is. I’ve said it many times, and I’ll bet my colleagues agree, he’s the modern day Bobby Eaton. @TheWWEBlake https://t.co/QqonD78N5U — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) April 15, 2021

Blake had a strong run in WWE NXT. He tagged alongside Buddy Murphy, with whom he won the NXT Tag Team Championships in early 2015, becoming the sixth team to win the titles.

WWE has also released Samoa Joe, IIconics, and others

Samoa Joe

The other wrestlers who were released were Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Steve Cutler, Kalisto, Tucker, and Bo Dallas. The three arguably biggest names from the aforementioned list are Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce, and Billie Kay.

After being injured, Joe was put on commentary last year and fulfilled his duties on the announce desk until this year's WrestleMania. He was replaced following WrestleMania by Cory Graves, and many believed he was being prepared for his return to the ring.

The IIconics were split last year and were soon drafted into different brands. They were one of the most popular teams in WWE before their break-up, even winning the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35 two years ago.

Fans are speculating that much like last year, there might be another wave of releases coming up, but there is no confirmation of that as of now. The releases came a year to the same day WWE released a number of stars as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts.