"It made all of our careers"- AEW's Dax Harwood recalls a special moment from his time in WWE

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (FTR) formerly worked for WWE under the names Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder (The Revival). They garnered a great deal of popularity and success during their time in NXT where they cemented their legacy as one of the best tag teams in modern wrestling.

Two of their most memorable matches took place against the team of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano (DIY). Their first TakeOver match was contested at TakeOver: Brooklyn II and their second match was a two-out-of-three falls match at TakeOver: Toronto. The aforementioned matches are regarded as two of the best tag team matches in recent WWE history.

In a recent interview with Ryan Satin, Johnny Gargano discussed his rise to the top and credited The Revival for being reputable opponents during their time in NXT:

"Obviously, our work with The Revival, I cannot say enough good things about that. That really cemented us. That was our first TakeOver. TakeOver: Brooklyn at the Barclays center was our first one and to go in there with those guys, and to have that match; I don't think I'd be sitting here today if that match didn't go the way it did." Gargano said, "I think that match went so well, it made them realize 'Oh wait a minute, we might have we might have something special here with these guys'. The rest is history but to be able to do that and have the two-out-of-three falls in Toronto, we were made men."

Dax Harwood took to Twitter to share his thoughts on DIY Vs. The Revival:

"A very special match, at a very special time, with a very special team. It made all of our careers. Absolutely down to do it again."

The Revival left WWE last year

BREAKING: Effective today, Friday, April 10, 2020, WWE and The Revival have agreed on their immediate release from WWE. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. https://t.co/PjAOuiHoxs — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2020

The Revival were called up to the WWE main roster in 2017, on the RAW after WrestleMania and answered The New Day's open challenge. They started out as a strong team in the main roster tag team division but were reportedly unhappy with the state of Tag Team wrestling in WWE.

Both members of The Revival requested their releases from WWE in January 2019 but their request was not immediately granted. They spent another year in WWE and in April 2020, they were finally released from WWE and now wrestle as FTR in AEW.

