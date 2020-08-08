Three Superstars who have dominated WWE television over the last few months are Randy Orton, Sasha Banks and Bayley. Banks and Bayley have all the gold in the women's division, while Orton has returned to his vicious best, and is set to face off against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2020.

And, along the way, they have made a few allies as well, on SmackDown and RAW. This seems to have rubbed AEW's Dax Harwood the wrong way, who posted a picture of him with The Golden Role Models and Orton, along with his teammate Cash Wheeler, when they were in WWE.

The image shows Orton with Andrade, Zelina Vega, and Angel Garza, the faction he briefly joined forces with on RAW. While The Golden Role Models, Banks and Bayley, are shown in a picture with SmackDown Tag Team champions, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Golden Role Models and Randy Orton with The Revival

FTR, the team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, were known as The Revival in WWE, and they briefly teamed with Randy Orton on WWE television. FTR revealed recently that Orton was a big ally of theirs when they were in WWE, and asked Vince McMahon and co. to pair him up with them.

The Golden Role Models are also good friends with FTR, and they often have great banter on social media.