"Day 1" - Charlotte Flair drops huge return update from interesting WWE location

Charlotte Flair is not back in the ring yet after being gone for more than a year. However, she's now shared a huge return update from an interesting WWE location.

The Queen was injured in a match back in December 2023, tearing her meniscus, her ACL, and her MCL as well. She's gone through surgery and been in recovery, and in recent months has started to hint that she'll be returning to action.

So far, she's not returned, but in a huge positive sign, Charlotte was at a recent WWE show with Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, posting a picture of the three of them together.

Now, Charlotte Flair has posted a picture with Norman Smiley, who is one of the trainers in the Performance Center. She put up a caption thanking him for helping her, saying that she loves him. She also said Day 1, indicating the picture was from her first day of training. In the picture, she's wearing a leg brace as well, and the picture is from an interesting location: the Performance Center.

"Day 1. Love you coach Smiley"

Given that The Queen is now thanking those who helped her get back in shape, she may be closer than ever to a return to the WWE ring.

Charlotte Flair's return could be at the WWE Royal Rumble

While nothing has been confirmed, now that it appears Charlotte Flair is healthy once again, fans will have to wait and see when she returns. The perfect timing for the star may be none other than at the Royal Rumble itself, given the match is set up for such returns.

This year's Rumble will be a stacked affair, and there's no telling whether Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton will still hold their championships by the time WrestleMania 41 rolls around, making the path to The Show of Shows unpredictable.

Whether Flair can reclaim her place at the top of the women's division remains to be seen, but it seems that her return to action is not too far away.

