"Day 1" revealed as the name of WWE's New Year's Day pay-per-view

WWE's first pay-per-view of 2022 officially has a name, and it's a simple one.

Local advertisements in the Atlanta area are now promoting "WWE Day 1" as the name of the company's first pay-per-view of the year, taking place on January 1, 2022.

This is WWE's first pay-per-view in Atlanta since the Survivor Series in 2015. After waiting so long, you would have to imagine the WWE Universe in Atlanta will be very excited and amped up for this pay-per-view to kick off 2022.

For the first time in 6 years, @WWE will be bringing a pay-per-view to Atlanta. "WWE DAY 1" is scheduled to be at the @StateFarmArena Saturday, January 1, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am et through Ticketmaster. @nodqdotcom @aaronrift #wweday1 pic.twitter.com/3Tul4rng5a — Thomas D Bradley (@ThomasDBradley) August 24, 2021

Tickets for WWE Day 1 go on sale this Friday

You'll have plenty of time to secure your tickets if you intend on attending WWE's Day 1 pay-per-view as they will go on sale this Friday, August 27.

This marks WWE's second Saturday pay-per-view in recent months as SummerSlam surprisingly occurred on a Saturday this year as well. There are also rumors of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view being bumped into February due to the expansion of the NFL regular season. So perhaps Saturday pay-per-views for WWE could continue to become the norm going forward, but only time will tell.

If you want to turn your New Year's plans into a fun-filled WWE weekend, SmackDown will be taking place the night before in Charlotte, North Carolina. The events are roughly four hours apart from each other. While that might be a bit of a drive, it's absolutely doable.

While it's obviously too far out to know what matches to expect from WWE Day 1, advertising for the pay-per-view features superstars such as WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks, and more.

What do you think of the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view name? Are you intrigued by a New Year's Day event from WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Prem Deshpande