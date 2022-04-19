DDP reveals which legend should have inducted him into the WWE Hall of Fame 

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has revealed that he wishes that the late great Dusty Rhodes inducted him into the Hall of Fame.

DDP was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017, along with legends like Kurt Angle and Beth Phoenix. Page would later be honored that night by his long-time friend and WCW colleague Eric Bischoff.

However, on a recent episode of DDP's Snake Pit, the former WCW Champion revealed that he wanted his dear friend and mentor Dusty Rhodes to induct him.

"When he told me, man, I got really choked up and I started welling up, and then I said, ‘I wish Dusty was here.’ That’s who should have inducted me. The cool thing about Bischoff was he noticed that and he knew that. And that’s something he put in there, that I’m not supposed to be the guy." H/T Wrestling Inc

Rhodes sadly passed away in June 2015, meaning that DDP never got the chance for his mentor to honor him at the Hall of Fame. However, since Dusty's death, DDP has paid tribute to him on multiple occasions to ensure that his legacy lives on.

Dusty Rhodes pitched for DDP to end Goldberg's undefeated streak

Goldberg's undefeated run at the start of his WCW career is regarded as one of the most iconic streaks in the history of professional wrestling.

The streak lasted for an impressive length of time, as Goldberg did not lose a match from June 23, 1997, until December 27, 1998.

However, WCW once considered ending the streak at Halloween Havoc 1998. Speaking to Inside The Ropes, Diamond Dallas Page revealed that Dusty Rhodes pitched Eric Bischoff for Page to beat Goldberg that night.

"That night, I never knew it until later, But Dusty Rhodes went to Eric and said… [Impersonating Dusty] “You know, E, this night tonight could be Dallas’ night.” And Eric didn’t drop the strap on me that night because Goldie was going to be on Entertainment Weekly, big magazine in our country, and TV Guide, when that meant something, wearing the title the next day. What would have been great as if I’d have heard that. Oh, my God, I would have… Because it made sense for me to beat him. And it would have just bumped me up to that Austin level. It would have, really. Especially to beat him clean. It would have taken me to a different spot," DDP said. H/T ItrWrestling

Despite Diamond Dallas Page coming out of the match with a loss, acts of selflessness such as this showed why Rhodes was such an important figure in Page's career.

