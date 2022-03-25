'I've never thanked you for this' - DDP expresses his gratitude to former WCW Champion (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer DDP and Vince Russo are integral members of the Sportskeeda family and the co-anchors of the Bro Show with Dr. Chris Featherstone. Every week, the two pro wrestling veterans look back in time in a segment entitled 'BROing Down Memory Lane.'

While speaking about Queen Sharmell, the latest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame, Russo spoke about her days as a Nitro Girl. The former WCW writer talked about how it was all about storylines and angles, something that took the Nitro Girls from merely being dancers right into the thick of things.

At this juncture, DDP thanked Vince Russo for what he did for his ex-wife Kimberly Page:

"So for Vince, first of all, I've never thanked you for this but my wife, my ex-wife, still one of my closest people in the world to me, she was making $150 a night. That's what she made. And then when she got up to Nitro Girls, Eric Bischoff... she got a bump and I want to say, I can't remember, but it was probably like $75000... that was like the bottom base that everybody lived at."

Russo eventually came to WWE to assume a senior creative position and ensured that Kimberly got a raise, something DDP is grateful for to this day:

"And then Vince came in and Torrie had got this unbelievable contract and Kim was like - 'God, I can't believe she got that contract.' And I said best thing to ever happen to you, 'Vince is coming in here now and he wants to use you. So guess what? You're about to get paid.' So, thank you for that because she deserved to get paid because she worked forever for $150 a night," said Dallas Page. [22.06-23.12]

DDP will be a massive part of WrestleMania week this year

Want to hang out with three WWE Hall of Famers right before WrestleMania this year? Catch Ric Flair with Diamond Dallas Page as well as Jake 'The Snake' Roberts in Arlington right before WrestleMania.

That's right, the event is scheduled to happen 3.5 hours before WrestleMania airs. What a great way to gear up for the event!

