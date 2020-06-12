DDP helped former WWE Superstar Raven shape his gimmick when he went to ECW

DDP had a bigger hand than most think in shaping the character that most fans remember (Image courtesy: WWE)

For most fans, Raven was one of the most significant creations to come out of ECW, a gimmick that was one for the ages with memorable feuds with Tommy Dreamer and Sandman. Most fans credit Raven and Paul Heyman for molding that creation. However, in an interview with Sportskeeda's Darren Paltrowitz on Instagram, former WWE Superstar Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) says that the origin of the idea came from him.

DDP gave Raven the idea and based it off MTV

DDP discussed how the origin of Raven's gimmick came from MTV as the rock scene was changing, and he was asked whether there was a wrestler who defined that changing era. His wife at the time, Kimberly, said that Scott Levy, a.k.a Raven could do it, and he put a call into Paul Heyman.

He told Paul Heyman about the idea he had as he believed that a talented star like Raven would eventually come into WCW. He finally spoke to Levy about it. DDP said that Levy called him up a week later and said:

"He said, 'what do you think about Raven?' I said..'Raven?' Yeah, 'Never More, Bro.' I said, 'Cut me a promo.' And he starts off with this dark promo and then he goes, 'yeaaah boyyy' and he flips to the other one and I go, 'You're on a roll. That sucked. Click.'

DDP also said that Raven kept calling him back to test promos on him, and in 2-3 weeks, DDP felt that he got the character right. DDP gave credit to Raven and Paul Heyman for defining the role over time.

Much like how DDP helped Scott Hall define his character with the toothpick gimmick, he also had a helping hand in assisting Raven to create his character, who then turned into gold. Big things have small beginnings.