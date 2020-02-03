Scott Hall a.k.a. Razor Ramon reveals which WWE Superstar added the 'toothpick' to his persona

There's an interesting story behind that (pic Source: WWE)

Whatever name he went by, Scott Hall will go down in the history of professional wrestling as one of the most memorable acts. He achieved fame as Razor Ramon and helped change the business alongside Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash with the nWo.

On Talk is Jericho, Hall credited Diamond Dallas Page with shaping his look and giving him his trademark 'toothpick', which he would flick at opponents before the match got underway.

Chris Jericho had a special 'Rise and fall of nWo' segment on Talk is Jericho, which included guests like Scott Hall, Eric Bischoff, Booker T and Diamond Dallas Page on the Jericho Cruise in front of a live audience. DDP discussed his initial meetings with Bischoff and then spoke of how Hall came into WCW as the Diamond Studd.

Hall interrupted DDP and told the audience (in attendance) that DDP deserves a lot of credit for helping him get into WCW. Hall had a pregnant wife at home back then and needed a job, and DDP got him a tryout when it mattered the most.

Hall also added that DDP helped create his look, which evolved into what people would most know him for. He said:

"3 in the morning, phone rings and it's DDP, 'Bro, Bro, I got it, Bro.' You know, I had a big old moustache and big brown bushy hair. He goes, 'Bro, You got to lose that moustache', and then click.

Next day, 4 in the morning, 'Bro, Jet Black Hair, you got to do it, Bro. No one is doing it. Black hair.' And I'm thinking, like.....and then Dally gave me the toothpick. We were paying our bill at Waffle House. And we're walking out and he goes, 'I got it, Bro. We'll both have toothpicks. "

The Toothpick became a signature character trait of Hall's. He carried it into WWE as Razor Ramon and then back to WCW as part of the nWo.

Advertisement

Sometimes, big acts have small beginnings. And WWE Fans have DDP to thank for this particular act.