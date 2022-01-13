"I owe an awful lot to Dallas" – DDP helped wrestling star get signed by a major promotion (Exclusive)

DDP is one of the most respected names in wrestling, who rose to fame in WCW and helped many talents during his successful spell in the company.

Raymond Lloyd, aka Glacier from his WCW days, got into the promotion based on a recommendation from Diamond Dallas Page, and he's forever grateful to the WWE Hall of Famer.

Glacier appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, where he opened up about his relationship with DDP. Glacier considered Page one of his closest friends and wished he could meet the former WCW Champion more often.

Glacier, who is a wrestling trainer these days, uses DDP's examples regularly while talking to his students:

"I can say this, I mean, I go on and on about it. Dallas is still one of my dearest friends to this day, and I don't see him near as much as I'd like to but I owe an awful lot to Dallas. I reference Dallas a lot when I'm training at The Nightmare Factory, when I get out and do seminars, when I talk to young aspiring wrestlers, because I learned an awful lot from Dallas."

Diamond Dallas Page set up a meeting between Glacier and Eric Bischoff in 1996, and the star signed a full-time contract by the end of a three-hour conversation with the WCW boss.

Glacier felt he repaid DDP's faith in him as he went on to have a good run in WCW until 1999:

"I owe an awful lot to Dallas. He has been a great friend, and he's someone, like I said, who believed in me and put his name and reputation out there to get me an opportunity to meet with Eric. Of course, I had to deliver after that, but yeah. Dallas took a chance, and I'd like to think I didn't make him look bad. I think I made him look good."

Glacier praises DDP for evolving after his wrestling career

Diamond Dallas Page is a relevant name as the former WCW Champion is well-known for his DDP Yoga fitness system.

Glacier noted that Page was always focused on improving and adding more layers to his wrestling skill set. Page has continued to reinvent himself even after his wrestling career and has proven to be an influential businessman:

"You know, he has got a great story, but he is, also, he is constantly striving to get better. Even in his 60s and at this point, he has totally rebranded himself; after wrestling, obviously with DDP Yoga. He's got his hand in hundred different things. He is always, you know, I always think of the guy at the circus being at 15 different places."

Diamond Dallas Page is indeed a busy man as he also appears every week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show with Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone, where the trio review all the biggest stories from the wrestling world.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this interview, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Abhinav Singh