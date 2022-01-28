"Hulk Hogan made their babies cry" – WWE Hall of Famer recalls the early days of nWo (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke of the early days of the nWo and Hulk Hogan's infamous heel turn.

When Scott Hall and Kevin Nash arrived in WCW in 1996, the two steamrolled through the roster, taking down stars like Sting and Lex Luger. The Hulkster shockingly joined the faction soon after, leading to the creation of arguably the most controversial faction in the history of sports entertainment – the New World Order.

Here's what DDP had to say:

"It was just right time, right place, right group. The two coolest guys ever at the top, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall and Hulk flipping, the floodgates at TBS of parents calling in p**sed off that Hulk Hogan made their babies cry. It was nothing like it, man. I was aboard that whole ride. The greatest thing for me is when Scott and Kev came in, they just started killing people."

DDP also recalled Sting's reaction to the new faction:

"Sting, being the smartest of the group, headed into the rafters because he's like, 'I see the writing on the wall here. I'm out.' It allowed me to have my run because there was no one else around to fight. It was unbelievable for me."

Hulk Hogan joined the nWo at Bash at the Beach 1996

Lex Luger, Sting, and Randy Savage were all set to take on Nash & Hall and an unnamed mystery partner at WCW Bash at the Beach. During the early moments of the match, Luger suffered an injury and was carried to the back. As the match continued, Nash hit Savage with a low blow while Hall had the referee distracted.

Hulk Hogan suddenly made his way to the ring, and it looked like he'd take on Hall and Nash. But to everybody's surprise, Hogan dropped a leg on Savage and announced that the nWo had arrived to take over the wrestling business.

