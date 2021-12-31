"That's not the boys, that's the production" – WWE legend on The Miz and Maryse vow renewal ceremony (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently shared his thoughts on The Miz renewing his vows with his wife Maryse on RAW.

On this week's edition of RAW, The A-lister celebrated his marriage and renewed his wedding vows with Maryse. Eric Bischoff, who made his WWE return clad in a white suit, officiated the ceremony.

During his latest chat with Chris Featherstone on The Bro Show, DDP called the segment entertaining but found it a little bit telegraphed. The WCW legend also noted that it had nothing to do with the stars on RAW and was a production fault:

"I liked the bit with The Miz and his girl and renewing the vows, all in white. I thought it was telegraphed a little bit too much. Yeah, you know, a little bit telegraphed there, but that's not the boys, that's the production. You know as Vince [Russo] knows, you don't do anything that you ain't supposed to do unless you are The Guy."

The Miz's vow renewal ceremony on WWE RAW didn't go according to plan

WWE @WWE



THEN COMES A BROOD BATH COURTESY OF First comes love, then comes marriage...THEN COMES A BROOD BATH COURTESY OF @EdgeRatedR !!! #WWERaw First comes love, then comes marriage...THEN COMES A BROOD BATH COURTESY OF @EdgeRatedR!!! #WWERaw https://t.co/Tuzrm7Nvuu

As is the norm with wedding ceremonies in pro-wrestling, it was not a happy ending for the power couple on RAW.

After the renewal of the vows, Bischoff took the mic and asked about objections. The Hall of Famer said everyone knows the outcome.

Soon, Edge made his way to the ring. The Rated R Superstar said he wasn't going to spoil the occasion. But, to no one's surprise, The Brood's music sounded over the arena, and all three people in the ring were drowned in a Brood Bath.

The two former WWE Champions will lock horns at WWE Day 1. The rivalry between Edge and The Miz has reached a boiling point. Edge got some vengeance against The Miz and Maryse, which could prove vital going into the clash.

