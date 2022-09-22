"I don’t think there’s a better guy out there" - DDP praises top WWE Superstar's recent performance

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, aka DDP, praised Seth Rollins and his recent match against Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship.

The Visionary has proven to be one of the best characters in WWE. Seth Rollins has faced several top names, including Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley, and has been feuding with rising stars such as Cody Rhodes and Matt Riddle on the red brand for the past few months.

Last Monday, The Visionary faced Bobby Lashley with the United States Championship on the line. In the closing moments, Matt Riddle appeared out of nowhere which cost Rollins the match. Speaking on Snakepit podcast, DDP praised Rollins and his performance:

“They put on a barnburner. When you go to three commercials and they’re still watching the show… You see the show changing, with more wrestling-orientated, storytelling in the ring. I don’t think there’s a better guy out there doing it than Seth Rollins. I mean Bobby [Lashley] is a beast, he did a hell of a job. I thought they were going to drop it [make Seth the Champion.] By no means do I think Seth Rollins needs a title unless it’s the world title or the Universal title," said DDP. [H/T - SEScoops]

DDP was quite impressed with Lashley and Rollins' performance. The former WWE Champion is currently feuding with Matt Ridle on the red brand.

The Visionary will take on The Original Bro in a Fight Pit match at the upcoming premium live event, Extreme Rules.

DDP thought Seth Rollins was going to win the United States Championship

The Visionary has been a part of WWE for the better half of a decade. He initially made his debut with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) as part of The Shield in 2012.

Later, Rollins turned his back on the group and joined forces with Triple H and The Authority where he became the WWE Champion.

It's been a few years since Rollins won any gold in WWE. He last won a championship back in 2020, where he and Murphy defeated The Viking Raiders to win the RAW Tag Team titles.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Seth Rollins hasn’t held any championship gold in over 930 days Seth Rollins hasn’t held any championship gold in over 930 days https://t.co/M2ctmIHmlF

Speaking on the same podcast, DDP thought Rollins was going to win the title from Lashley:

"I thought they were going to put him over. There were some great false finishes, some great false finishes during that match. That was my favorite thing of all during the show, and opening up with it. It lets you know that you’re watching a different RAW.” [H/T - SEScoops]

Rollins is currently feuding with Matt Riddle. Last Monday, Riddle challenged Rollins to a Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules. It will be interesting to see which superstar comes out as a winner.

Who do you think will win inside a Fight Pit? Riddle or Rollins? Sound off in the comment section.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far