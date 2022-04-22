"No! B***ard. No, not him!" - WWE Hall of Famer recalls asking Triple H to stop using his finisher

Do you remember the one time Triple H did the diamond cutter? DDP remembers.

The Diamond Cutter was a move that was popularized by WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page during the Monday Night Wars in WCW. It would later go on to be used by current WWE Superstar Randy Orton, renamed as the RKO.

On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit Podcast, DDP told the story of seeing Triple H use the Diamond Cutter just when he was really starting to get over with it in WCW.

"The Diamond Cutter was really getting over. The Diamond Cutter was taking me to a different spot," DDP said. "You could hit it on anyone out of anywhere. And even though I was only hitting guys who were enhancement guys, it was still popping the crowd. So one night I’ve got RAW on and Triple H hit that cutter out of nowhere and pinned the guy. I was like 'no! Bastard! No, not him!' There’s three guys who when I say have the craziest work ethics ever, me, him, and The Rock. I’m thinking 'man if he takes that? I’ve got to call him.' And I just pick up the phone."

Triple H told DDP he would never use the Diamond Cutter again

DDP eventually got Triple H on the phone, and the two men had a heart-to-heart. Both men had a real friendship, so it was easy to approach the subject in that manner.

"He never answered the phone, he never answered before that day or after that day," DDP said. "But that day he answered. He’s like 'hey D, how you doing?' 'I’m doing great, but listen bro.' We talked for a bit, got the sidetalk out of the way. We had a real relationship. I said 'listen bro, I’ve got a favor to ask you.' He said 'sure D, anything.' I was like 'don’t say that.' And look, Sting had the Scorpion Death Lock, Bret Hart had the Sharpshooter, it’s the same move."

Once DDP explained his point of view to Triple H, The Game agreed to never use the Diamond Cutter on WWE programming again.

"It was customary for one guy to have it here, one guy to have it there," DDP continued. "Bottom line is I said, 'You know bro, I’m just really starting to get this Diamond Cutter over. It’s giving me some serious momentum. I saw you do it the other night to beat a guy. And I get it and I don’t have the right to ask you, but you’re so so much younger than me. The Pedigree is amazing. If you wouldn’t use it anymore, I’d really appreciate it.' He said 'done deal.' That was the last time he ever did it." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

