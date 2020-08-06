Jake, "The Snake" Roberts, is easily one of the most charismatic WWE legends of all time. When Jake Roberts debuted on AEW, he cut a promo for the ages and is the manager of Lance Archer. In an interview with The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) revealed that Cody brought him in.

Cody Rhodes brought in Jake Roberts to AEW

DDP and Jake Roberts' relationship goes back decades, and DDP played a significant role in getting Jake back to sobriety. Jake's struggles with drugs and alcohol have been well documented, and DDP commented and said Jake had been clean for years.

Moreover, he said that Cody was the one who wanted to bring in Jake The Snake Roberts to AEW. He said:

"Cody bringing in Jake Roberts was his idea. I had nothing to do with it. I always put Jake over and he asked me how Jake is doing and I'd tell him the truth – he's doing great. I never said anything about bringing him on as that was all Cody's idea." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

DDP also said that Cody knows that Jake understands the business at a different level. He said:

"When Jake had come in for ten weeks that was enough for Cody to see this guy is the best Jake Roberts he's been maybe ever. Not as far as a worker but as far as a talent and he really understands the business at a different level. Jake is one of the best psychology guys ever and all this time doing shows and talking to people, Jake doesn't make anything up. He has a blueprint in his head and then he goes with the crowd. He listens to what they're buying and what they're enjoying just like he did in wrestling," said DDP.

AEW has made it a point to bring in wrestling legends ranging from Arn Anderson to Eric Bischoff in productive ways, and Jake Roberts is no different.

It'll be interesting to see where Jake Roberts goes in AEW or adds to his client list beyond Lance Archer.

While you're at it, have a look at our exclusive interview with Jake The Snake Roberts right above.