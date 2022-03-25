"The place was popping" – WWE legend DDP reveals hilarious incident involving Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page revealed a hilarious incident from an independent show involving fellow Hall of Famer Robert Gibson.

During the latest edition of The Bro Show, Page conversed with Vince Russo. The duo gave their expert opinion on several topics, including The Undertaker's recent comments on modern wrestlers lacking grit.

DDP spoke about interacting with Gibson at an independent show and said the place was popping huge. Gibson eventually found out the huge reaction from the crowd was for two guys playing video games:

"I was talking to Robert Gibson, and this was at an independent show, and the place was popping huge and he was, like, 'Who is in this match?' He walked upstairs, you know what it was? Two guys in video games, playing each other. Huge pops. huge pops." (from 10:58 onwards)

What did Vince Russo say about The Undertaker's comments while speaking with DDP?

During the latest edition of The Bro Show, DDP defended modern-day wrestlers for the criticism they received from The Undertaker. He praised the wrestlers for their athletic abilities and for staying away from drugs and alcohol.

Russo provided his take on the same while interacting with Page:

"We're going to sit here and talk about Scott Hall, we're going to talk about DDP, we're going to talk about Kevin Nash, Roddy Piper, Macho Man, Hulk Hogan – I can go on and on and on. These guys built a popularity wrestling had never seen before. Go and look at the numbers – when they used to say 'WrestleMania – what the world is watching,' the world was watching. The popularity these guys rose this business to, and this younger generation, they lost the popularity. We went from the world to a niche market." (from 15:23 to 16:12)

DDP last competed as an active performer in AEW at Bash at the Beach 2020. The WWE Hall of Famer competed in a six-man tag team match, teaming with Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall to take on MJF and The Butcher & The Blade in a losing effort.

