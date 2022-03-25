"They lost the popularity" - Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo disagrees with DDP's comments on modern-day wrestlers (Exclusive)

Vince Russo feels that modern-day wrestlers have lost the popularity that the older generation of WWE Superstars had taken to another level.

DDP and Vince Russo were on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show where they gave their opinion on The Undertaker's comments about modern wrestlers lacking grit, as well as being influenced more by superhero and comic book characters. Russo backed The Undertaker's comments, stating that the modern generation of pro wrestlers lost the popularity that the older generation of wrestlers built for them.

The WWE Hall of Famer, who was also on the show, defend modern-day wrestlers from the criticism they have received, praising their athleticism and also for staying away from alcohol and drugs.

"We're going to sit here and talk about Scott Hall, we're going to talk about DDP, we're going to talk about Kevin Nash, Roddy Piper, Macho Man, Hulk Hogan - I can go on and on and on. These guys built a popularity that wrestling had never seen before. Go and look at the numbers - when they used to say 'WrestleMania - what the world is watching', the world was watching. The popularity that these guys rose this business to, and this younger generation, they lost the popularity. We went from the world to a niche market," said Russo. [From 15:23 to 16:12]

Russo, though, was glad that modern-day wrestlers did not indulge in drugs and alcohol as much as those from the 80s and 90s.

What did WWE legend The Undertaker say about modern-day wrestlers?

The WWE legend, in a recent interview, said that the talent in pro wrestling presently is far different from the pro wrestlers he encountered in the past.

“A lot of the younger talent, it’s the evolution of that comic book era, the superhero era, and I think that’s their motivation and what their inspiration is. They didn’t have to come up and bust heads in bars and figure out how they’re gonna eat and things like that,” said The Deadman.

The Deadman had previously spoken about modern pro wrestlers playing video games in the locker room, which rubbed several pro wrestlers the wrong way.

