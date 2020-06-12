Diamond Dallas Page reveals that he inspired Edge to return to WWE

Edge's road to recovery was a long one but we are glad that he has returned and this Hall of Famer inspired him to do so

Edge and DDP were together in WWF for barely a year (2001-2002).

DDP has helped change a lot of wrestlers' lives for the better with DDP Yoga

Edge's return at this year's Royal Rumble will go down as one of the most iconic moments in WWE history. Getting cleared to compete after such a critical injury is nothing less than a miracle. But do you know which WWE Hall of Famer inspired the Rated-R-Superstar to step back into the squared circle after nearly a decade away?

Three-time World Champion, Diamond Dallas Page was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda columnist and podcaster Darren Paltrowitz. The in-depth interview featured the founder of DDPY talking about Goldberg, Cody, MJF, his WrestleMania X8 match with Christian, and much more.

DDP reveals his role in Edge's comeback to professional wrestling

While reflecting on his Hall of Fame induction and the heartfelt conversation he had with Beth Phoenix that night, the honorary member of the Nightmare Family revealed that he had a considerable part in Edge's miraculous return to in-ring action earlier this year. DDP said:

I am so happy that he [Edge] is back. When I did my thing with AEW... you know of course it went through the wrestling world like THAT. And I saw Edge come back for that Rumble and I saw how bad... he just left it all out there and I text him, 'So proud of you bro; you killed it' and he wrote me back, 'who do you think was my inspiration?' He said, 'if you could do it at 63, dude, I can do it... and my body feels great'. He is someone I begged, I begged Edge to do DDPY when we were wrestling together and he just didn't think he needed it. After he broke his neck, he started and he wrote me one of the greatest testimonies. And I said to him... now that was friggin' 10 years ago or whatever it was... and I said, 'make sure you keep doing your DDPY, bro'; he goes, 'wouldn't leave home without it'. "

