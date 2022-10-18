SmackDown is home to some of WWE's biggest stars, and one name, in particular, has experienced a surprising career resurgence lately. Sheamus has received a lot of praise for his recent work, and Diamond Dallas Page feels the Celtic Warrior is already a bonafide WWE Hall of Fame candidate.

DDP put Sheamus over in a massive way during the latest episode of his podcast, where he also recalled what the legendary Dusty Rhodes told him about the Irish superstar more than a decade ago.

Sheamus was given an enormous push early in his WWE run, resulting in multiple world title wins and feuds with several top stars such as John Cena, Randy Orton, and Triple H.

Diamond Dallas Page said that Sheamus has cemented his position as a legitimate main event star and could potentially return to the world championship scene, currently dominated by Roman Reigns.

Interestingly enough, Sheamus has previously spoken about possibly going after the Tribal Chief. DDP believes WWE could always be tempted to push the former world champion into another massive title program, considering his current momentum.

Here's what he had to say on the DDP Snake Pit podcast:

"He is absolutely a Hall of Famer, without question. Dusty Rhodes, who I talk about all the time, told me about him way before I had ever seen him on TV. You know, and he came in with a hell of a push going in. He could be back in the world championship race like that. At any point in time, they could pop him in." [5:50 - 6:15]

DDP also said that Sheamus's track record proved that he had all the tools required to be a top wrestling superstar.

Additionally, the 44-year-old superstar continues to be in peak physical condition and is amongst WWE's most dependable wrestlers, who usually work the most intense matches on TV.

Page then added:

"Again, for all the reasons that make a wrestler a top guy, look, size, rap, and believability. I think he is reinventing himself again and just upping everything because he is in phenomenal condition." [6:16 - 6:30]

DDP on Sheamus working his way up the card in WWE

Before striking gold with The Brawling Brutes, Sheamus was noticeably going through a challenging phase as he had fallen down the pecking order within WWE.

The four-time world champion needed to reinvent himself as a performer, and that's precisely what he did to gradually move up the card and organically turn babyface over the past few months.

DDP further explained that Sheamus faced what most top wrestlers endured during their careers and was happy to see the SmackDown star return on the right track.

"I think he has had a hell of a run. I think there is a time when you have to work your way down the card to work your way back up the card. It's just the way the business goes. I think, especially now, the reaction that he is getting is phenomenal." [6:50 -7:12]

Would you also consider Sheamus to be a future WWE Hall of Famer? Sound off in the comments section below.

