"A terror" – WWE legend DDP on three-time WCW World Champion (Exclusive)

2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Vader was a "terror" when he wrestled in WCW, Japan, and other promotions, as per Diamond Dallas Page.

Despite being a big man, Vader was known for his incredible athleticism and hard-hitting wrestling style, which he brought to WWE. Heb had a forgettable WWE run when he joined the company in 1996, which lasted just two years.

In the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestlins's The Bro Show, DDP was asked by host Dr. Chris Featherstone about Vader and why his WWE career wasn't as good as his WCW run. DDP said things would've been different for the late star if he had greater creative control over his character in WWE. He added that Vader was a "terror" everywhere he worked, be it WCW or Japanese promotions:

"I don't think it was underwhelming (his WWE run) under his control. That's not the way he'd be booking himself. I kind of know what that feels like, when there's not a niche in the road for you, sometimes it's just hard to make...But, Leon (Vader) was a terror in WCW and a terror in Japan. Today, we're everything, we're the world. If you're a Hall of Famer, you could be from New Jersey, New Zealand, it don't matter. Were you a part of an elite group of guys? He was." (from 19:15 to 20:05)

The Hall of Famer said he tried to help Vader get fitter in his final years. DDP said it would've been nice to see Vader go into the Hall of Fame earlier but feels that the late star deserves a spot in the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame.

Vader is one of two legends confirmed for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame

After The Undertaker, Vader is the second legend announced for WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. This year's ceremony will take place during WrestleMania weekend but after SmackDown.

Unlike last year, fans will be in attendance to watch the Hall of Fame ceremony. Last year's ceremony included the Class of 2020 and 2021 at the Tropicana Center.

Please H/T The Bro Show if you use any of the above quotes.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Abhinav Singh