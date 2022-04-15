"There's always a swerve here and there" - Hall of Famer discusses how WWE could book The Rock at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke about how WWE could look to book a marquee match between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

The latest episode of NBC's hit sitcom Young Rock teased a matchup between the two Samoans. The episode aired on April 12 and showed a young Reigns trying to wrestle his cousin, to which The Great One replied, "No, the world's not ready. A match that big can only happen at WrestleMania."

Speaking on this week's episode of The Bro Show, Vince Russo and Diamond Dallas Page discussed a possible clash between the two top stars for next year's WrestleMania. Here's what DDP said:

"The last thing The Rock needs is the title. Him putting him [Reigns] over, it would be great, but at the same time, you want to go with that babyface. Especially on that night in that town. So if it does turn out to be Roman and Rock, there's always a swerve here and there. That could have just been The Rock doing that. Because he's the greatest promoter of all time. Vince might get the nod, but Rock gets the greatest push ever." (from 23:18 - 23:53)

You can watch the entire show below:

Vince Russo believes The Rock should go into the WWE Hall of Fame next year

During the show, Russo mentioned that Vince McMahon has his sights set on the said dream matchup, given that WWE's WrestleMania 39 venue is in LA. He added that The Rock should go into the Hall of Fame in 2023 and then headline WrestleMania against The Tribal Chief.

"Yeah, you know Vince has his sights set on that, no question about it. If it wasn't in LA, it wasn't in Hollywood, it may have been a different story," Russo said. "I would do it all that weekend. That's Hollywood, man. It doesn't get bigger than that." (from 22:40 - 23:11)

With Stone Cold Steve Austin coming out of retirement this year, WWE has shown that it can put on great shows with top stars of the Attitude Era. However, with The Rock's Hollywood schedule being extremely cramped, it will be interesting to see if he can get in one last match.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the Instagram video.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Kartik Arry