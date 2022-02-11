"Never say never in this business" - Veteran star feels Goldberg beating Roman Reigns is a real possibility (Exclusive)

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's "The Bro Show, Diamond Dallas Page reacted to Goldberg's latest WWE SmackDown return where the latter challenged Reigns to a match.

DDP also commented on whether the veteran could potentially end Roman Reigns' Universal title reign. He accepted the "never say never" adage and said anything could happen in the pro wrestling world, including the unlikely sight of Bill Goldberg dethroning The Tribal Chief.

Page said he would personally not book the returning superstar to win as his former rival has nothing left to prove in the WWE.

"First of all, you never say never in this business (laughs). You never say never, but I wouldn't do that. I mean, there is no reason. Bill is already proven; he's been down the run. He was a Hall of Famer ten years ago, whatever it was," said DDP.

DDP believes Goldberg has returned only to increase WWE's TV ratings

The former WCW Champion is not the favorite to defeat Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, as most fans expect him to take the pinfall at the Saudi Arabia show.

Diamond Dallas Page stated that Goldberg was only back on WWE programming to pop a rating as he has been a tried-and-tested draw for Vince McMahon.

"The reason he is back is because he pulls ratings; you know, people buy to see him. That has just proven like, 'Hey, the cat draws!' So, that's why he is back. If they didn't need him, they wouldn't have brought him back. So, you know, good for Bill," added Page.

The former Universal Champion will get his opportunity to taste world title glory when he squares off against Roman Reigns on Saturday, February 19th.

Goldberg and Roman Reigns were initially supposed to face each other at WrestleMania 36, but the bout was canceled due to Reigns' last-minute unavailability for the show.

