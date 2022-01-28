DDP shares his thoughts on which company had the best faction - WWE or WCW? (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page believes that nWo was a better faction than D-Generation X.

Both groups have reasonable claims over the best faction title. While the nWo changed the wrestling business and pushed WCW to new heights, DX was redefining the boundaries of sports entertainment during the Attitude Era for WWE (then-WWF).

Diamond Dallas Page was on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show this week with Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone. When asked whether DX or nWo was the better faction, DDP mentioned that the WWE group had done some amazing things but did not match up to its WCW counterpart:

"I think DX was amazing, it did a lot of great stuff, and they kept going. What was really crazy is that Shawn Michaels may be one of the top, if not the top worker ever, up there with Eddie Guerrero. The heat wasn't there at that time because of the back surgery. But he came back and revitalized all of DX right when they took it back. It was really kind of crazy timing. I think both were great, but nWo man - for life."

You can watch the full show below (nWo part starting at 13:14):

DDP feels nWo was bigger than Austin vs. McMahon in WWE

Page also put over nWo as the greatest wrestling angle ever.

"There was no greater angle ever. Austin and McMahon comes second to the nWo. No one ever in a million years thought the WCW, including me would have thought that we could've beaten them on any level. As Bischoff has 83 weeks, and that's after a year of going back and forth. Never would've thought it in a million years. But it happened, and it changed the face of wrestling," DDP said.

He also mentioned that Hall and Nash changed the entire wrestling landscape when they jumped ship to WCW. According to DDP, the fact that nWo t-shirts still selling out now after 25 years is a testament to how big the angle was back in the day.

Also Read Article Continues below

While using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry