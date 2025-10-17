"Dead Miz corpse" made WWE champion laugh

A WWE champion was not able to control his laughter after an unexpected encounter with The Miz. The Awesome One has had many notable rivals over the years, but there is one star that had him running.

Ad

The Wyatt Sicks have arrived at the Universal Studios resorts for Halloween Horror Nights. The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks attraction has received a positive response, with many elements from their history and that of the late Bray Wyatt incorporated.

In an interview with USA Today, the faction members talked about their experience of the horror house, and Dexter Lumis shared an unexpected reaction inside the attraction. He revealed that a reference to The Miz made him laugh out loud.

Ad

Trending

“I was so locked in at looking at all the details. I saw a poster. It looked like a retro poster of Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz, and then I looked to my right and there's like a dead Miz corpse, and I just lost it laughing,” Lumis said. [H/T: USA Today]

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Following his return to the promotion in 2022, Lumis went after the former Intercontinental champion. A brief rivalry saw them have a few matches, with the most recent one coming on December 16, 2024, on RAW, which saw the Wyatt Sicks member win via disqualification.

Ad

Lumis currently holds the WWE Tag Team Championship with Joe Gacy as part of The Wyatt Sicks.

The Miz attacked Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown

A few weeks ago, Carmelo Hayes and the A-Lister, known as Melo Don't Miz, took on The Street Profits to determine the No. 1 contender for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

The ending of the match saw the two-time WWE Champion getting pinned while Hayes watched on and didn't interfere.

Ad

Two weeks ago, The Miz confronted the former NXT champion over his actions, and Hayes made it clear that their team was done. Hayes then headed out for the U.S. Title Open Challenge match against Sami Zayn but was ambushed by his former tag team partner.

The Miz hit a Skull Crushing Finale on him, confirming the end of their alliance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences