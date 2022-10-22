Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently spoke about an unusual nickname given to him back in childhood.

EC3 is possibly one of the biggest missed opportunities in WWE. He signed with the company in 2018 for his second run after a successful stint with IMPACT Wrestling. After a brief run in NXT, he was moved to the main roster. However, the former champion did not feature in any prominent feuds and was later released in 2020 due to budget cuts.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 revealed that his nickname growing up was "Digger." He mentioned that he liked digging holes as a kid, and thus his family referred to him by that name.

"I had a nickname growing up. So my whole family referenced my nickname. What was it? Digger. Why? 'Because you picked your nose?' No. Because when I was young I liked to dig holes. And I still like to dig holes, so deal with it." [1:20 - 1:35]

EC3 recalled his childhood when he would spend time digging holes without 'a care in the world.'

"How simple was life when you watched Looney Toons and you had this big imagination? You're three years old and you're digging a hole in the ground. Not a care in the world. Just you and the soot and the dirt and the sweat and the shovel." [4:17 - 4:36]

You can watch the full video here:

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was amused by EC3's name

Throughout the entire conversation, Vince Russo had a good laugh hearing the story about EC3's unique name. The former WWE writer mentioned that he had never heard of the nickname "Digger" despite working with him in the past.

The former champion also recalled a hilarious incident from childhood when his parents told him he could reach China if he dug deep enough. He wondered if the whole digging thing was an Italian family tradition from the East Coast.

