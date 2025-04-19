Dean Ambrose suddenly referenced by top star on SmackDown before WrestleMania 41

One night before WrestleMania 41 in the opening segment of SmackDown, Dean Ambrose was referenced in an incredible promo that took fans back on a trip down memory lane.

Opening the show, Seth Rollins asked the crowd if CM Punk returned because people had chanted his name for a decade or because he had been written a big fat check.

As for The OTC Roman Reigns, Rollins said he didn't even pretend to care about fans or the WWE; he only cared about himself. He called him Mr. Private Jets, Mr. Limited Schedule, and Mr. Handpicked Opponent.

Rollins claimed that, unlike Reigns and Punk, he knew something about sacrifice. He said this story started 12 years ago, and it began with Paul Heyman, who asked them to be a "Shield" to CM Punk along with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose.

Dean Ambrose is currently the AEW World Heavyweight Champion as Jon Moxley. Thus, it was surprising to see Rollins mention his name.

He said it all came to a head last year at WrestleMania 40, when he had to make sure that he was a Shield to ensure that Roman Reigns lost the (Undisputed) WWE (Universal) Championship.

Rollins insinuated that this story ends at WrestleMania Saturday, with him vowing to move the industry forward, not backward. He captured the crowd by saying, 'That's not a prediction, that's a spoiler.'

