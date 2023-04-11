"Dear God No" - Fans go berserk as they are against the return of 38-year-old Ex-WWE Star

WWE had a very successful start to the month after wrapping up two nights of WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. However, fans went berserk upon discovering that former RAW star Eva Marie is in talks with the company, and the door is allegedly open for a third return.

In 2020, Eva Marie signed with the company and returned for a second run with the promotion under the old regime. During her run, she played the role of manager and assisted Duodrop (aka Piper Niven), who had just made her way to the main roster from the developmental brand.

In 2021, she was once again released by WWE. Earlier this week, Marie opened up about a possible return to the company and how the door is open for a third return. Fans went berserk as they seemingly do not want her to return for another poor run with the company.

Check out some of the reactions:

Dan B ✌🏻 @Bardell20 @wrestlelamia The other two train wreck runs weren’t bad enough? I mean a good wrestler like Piper Niven had to drop her name to Doudrop to try and help Eva Marie get over. @wrestlelamia The other two train wreck runs weren’t bad enough? I mean a good wrestler like Piper Niven had to drop her name to Doudrop to try and help Eva Marie get over.

Ryan Oestreich @BeardedRyno15 @wrestlelamia She’s the only one who can defeat Roman Reigns…she’s the chosen one… @wrestlelamia She’s the only one who can defeat Roman Reigns…she’s the chosen one…

GCMX @YT_GCMX @wrestlelamia Ah hell nah please don’t bring irrelevant wrestler over here please for the love of god hell nah mane @wrestlelamia Ah hell nah please don’t bring irrelevant wrestler over here please for the love of god hell nah mane😐 https://t.co/oWaASn7QCR

Trip296/TripWasTaken🇵🇭 @Trip296WasTaken

Definetly No

She's better off not in WWE @wrestlelamia NoDefinetly NoShe's better off not in WWE @wrestlelamia NoDefinetly NoShe's better off not in WWE

Grim#6301 @thegrimfish @wrestlelamia Ffs it didnt work the first 3 times why would it work this time? @wrestlelamia Ffs it didnt work the first 3 times why would it work this time?

G @CertifiedG420 @wrestlelamia Dear god NO!!! @WWE please for the love of all things holy, don’t let this be true! @wrestlelamia Dear god NO!!! @WWE please for the love of all things holy, don’t let this be true! https://t.co/5ffkCQzi7f

Marie's first run with the company started in 2013 before being released by the company in 2017. It will be interesting to see if the company ends up hiring her for another run.

New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned on Monday Night RAW

Earlier this year, Becky Lynch and Lita did the impossible by beating Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with the help of Trish Stratus.

The trio continued their feud with the stable for weeks before issuing a challenge for WrestleMania. Lynch, Lita, and Stratus were able to beat Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39 Night One.

Last night, Lita was found injured by upcoming challengers Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Later, Adam Pearce agreed to continue the scheduled title match with Trish Stratus, replacing Lita.

In the end, Lynch and Stratus lost the match and the titles to Rodriguez and Morgan. However, the biggest shock of the night took place after the match when Stratus turned heel for the first time in years against The Man.

What are your thoughts on Eva Marie's comments and Trish Stratus' heel turn? Sound off in the comment section below.

