Debuting former AEW champion gets involved in major title match involving Charlotte Flair

A former AEW champion made her debut tonight. She got involved in a major title involving Charlotte Flair.Blake Monroe joined WWE earlier this year after a successful run in AEW. She has since been a regular feature on NXT, where she has been feuding with Jordynne Grace. This week on NXT, Blake Monroe attacked Sol Ruca during the women's battle royal match. This caused Zaria to eliminate herself from the match so that she could check on her teammate.Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Sol Ruca and Zaria were set to challenge Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the Women's Tag Team Titles. Blake Monroe was seated at ringside. During the match, the action spilled outside the ring. Sol Ruca was distracted by Blake Monroe's presence at ringside. This allowed Charlotte to attack her from behind. She then sent Sol into the ring and locked in the Figure Eight, causing the Women's North American Champion to tap out. Blake was caught laughing on camera following the match.Alexa Bliss pitched teaming up with Charlotte FlairAlexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair came together a few months ago and formed a team. The two of them have an interesting dynamic, which has led to some entertaining moments. Flair and Bliss have also found quite a bit of success already by winning the Women's Tag Team Titles.During a recent interview on In The Kliq podcast, Alexa Bliss revealed that she pitched the idea to team with Charlotte Flair. She also noted that it's been fun working with The Queen.&quot;It’s been so fun working with Charlotte. This was something that came about very randomly. We were talking to creative, and I kinda like threw it out there. They gave me a list of names of people who were in this little bubble of needing storylines, and I was like, ‘What about Charlotte? We have this long past, that could be a fun dynamic, these two people who don’t normally get along with other people or have success with other people, getting stuck together,&quot; she said.It will be interesting to see who will be next in line to challenge Alexa Bliss and Charlotte.