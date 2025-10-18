  • home icon
Debuting former AEW champion gets involved in major title match involving Charlotte Flair

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 18, 2025 01:06 GMT
Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair is a former SmackDown Women's Champion (Image credit: WWE.com)

A former AEW champion made her debut tonight. She got involved in a major title involving Charlotte Flair.

Blake Monroe joined WWE earlier this year after a successful run in AEW. She has since been a regular feature on NXT, where she has been feuding with Jordynne Grace. This week on NXT, Blake Monroe attacked Sol Ruca during the women's battle royal match. This caused Zaria to eliminate herself from the match so that she could check on her teammate.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Sol Ruca and Zaria were set to challenge Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the Women's Tag Team Titles. Blake Monroe was seated at ringside. During the match, the action spilled outside the ring. Sol Ruca was distracted by Blake Monroe's presence at ringside. This allowed Charlotte to attack her from behind. She then sent Sol into the ring and locked in the Figure Eight, causing the Women's North American Champion to tap out. Blake was caught laughing on camera following the match.

Alexa Bliss pitched teaming up with Charlotte Flair

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair came together a few months ago and formed a team. The two of them have an interesting dynamic, which has led to some entertaining moments. Flair and Bliss have also found quite a bit of success already by winning the Women's Tag Team Titles.

During a recent interview on In The Kliq podcast, Alexa Bliss revealed that she pitched the idea to team with Charlotte Flair. She also noted that it's been fun working with The Queen.

"It’s been so fun working with Charlotte. This was something that came about very randomly. We were talking to creative, and I kinda like threw it out there. They gave me a list of names of people who were in this little bubble of needing storylines, and I was like, ‘What about Charlotte? We have this long past, that could be a fun dynamic, these two people who don’t normally get along with other people or have success with other people, getting stuck together," she said.

It will be interesting to see who will be next in line to challenge Alexa Bliss and Charlotte.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

